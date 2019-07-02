PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as global growth worries, trade tensions linger

Shutterstock photo





* Spot gold may bounce to $1,401/oz - technicals

* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.78% on Monday

* U.S. threatens tariffs on $4 bln of additional EU goods (Updates prices, adds comment)

July 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 1% on Tuesday, a dayafter posting the biggest one-day percentage fall in 2-1/2years, on mounting global trade tensions, worries over globaleconomic growth and as U.S. Treasury yields fell.

Spot gold XAU= jumped 1.12% to $1,399.53 per ounce at11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT), after falling 1.8% on Monday, itsbiggest one-day percentage decline since November 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.96 % to $1,402.60 an ounce.

"Gold is being supported by Trump's comments regardingSino-U.S. trade tensions and also U.S. threatening with tariffson European Union goods," said Jeff Klearman, portfolio managerat GraniteShares.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday any trade dealwith China would need to be "somewhat tilted" in favor of theUnited States. The U.S. government also threatened tariffs on $4billion of additional European Union goods in a long-runningdispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421HYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

"The trade fiasco could be a positive factor for gold as thedeal is still not reached yet," said Carlo Alberto De Casa,chief analyst with ActivTrades. "The stock markets are in thered, which is another positive thing for gold."

Data showed manufacturing activity slowed last month,weakening appetite for risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221SMKTS/GLOB

Gold prices hit a six-year high last week at $1,438.63 anounce on dovish outlooks from major central banks and anescalation of U.S.-Iran tensions.

"Geopolitical tensions around Iran breaching the 2015nuclear agreement, which is seen as a provocation by Trumpadministration, and with market expectation of two or more ratecuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, is helping gold toretrace," Klearman added.

Iran said on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched uraniumthan permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432JX

The market is focusing on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due onFriday, which should help investors better assess whether theFed will cut interest rates later this month.

"Upcoming U.S. economic numbers and Federal Reservespeakers' comments are critical as we approach the Federal OpenMarket Committee meeting at the end of July," UBS analysts saidin a note.

"The potential for renewed trade tensions and broadergeopolitical risks, in our view, is likely to spur furtherinflows into gold by financial investors."

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.78% to 800.20 tonnes onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000GL

Silver XAG= was up 0.45% at $15.20 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= rose 0.43% to $1,553.60 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= inched up 0.01% to $830.11 per ounce, aftertouching a near seven-week high on Monday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by RichardChang) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging:diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics