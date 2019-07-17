PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% after weak U.S. data boost rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





* Silver touches over four-month high of $15.92/oz

* Platinum holds steady near two-month high

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose more than 1% onWednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. data increased prospectsfor a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, dragging the dollarlower.

Spot gold XAU= was 1.2% higher at $1,422.20 per ounce at12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up0.9% at $1,423.70.

The dollar .DXY retreated from a one-week high touched inthe previous session, making gold cheaper for investors holdingother currencies, after a federal report showed U.S. housingstarts fell in June for a second straight month. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSHIEF7B

"The data shows that the economy is slowing down, thehousing market is slowing down and as a result of that the Fedwill most likely be aggressive on their stance of cuttingrates," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist atRJO Futures.

"If the fed's going to cut rates there is no reason for youto hold dollar so that is why the dollar index is selling off."

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders fully expect theU.S. central bank to cut rates at its policy meeting on July30-31 with a 35% chance for a half-point decrease, up from a28.7% chance, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

Lower rates tend to weigh on the dollar and decrease theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Market participants are awaiting the release of the Fed'sBeige Book, a summary of economic conditions across the UnitedStates at 2 p.m eastern U.S. time (1800 GMT) for direction oninterest rates.

Gold has also been supported by concerns over global growth,exacerbated by data on Monday pointing to a slowdown in theChinese economy, analysts said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

"Gold remains locked within the $1,400-$1,420 range, whilemore broadly, we look for a move outside of $1,380-$1,440 formedium-term direction," MKS PAMP said in a note.

Silver XAG= rose about 2.2% to $15.89 per ounce, extendinggains for a fourth straight session. It touched a more thanfour-month high of $15.92 earlier in the session.

"Silver Exchange Traded Funds have continued to registersubstantial inflows in recent days - inflows since the start ofthe month have exceeded 600 tons," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"It appears that the pronounced ETF inflows are graduallyhaving an impact after all."

Platinum XPT= rose 1% to $$846.65 per ounce, trading closeto a two-month peak it hit on Tuesday, while palladium XPD= also gained 1% to $1,540.55.