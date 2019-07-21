PRECIOUS-Gold retreats further from 6-year peak as deep rate cut views fade

Shutterstock photo





July 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday,extending losses after the metal hit a six-year peak on Friday,as investors rolled back expectations for a sharp interest ratecut at the end of this month, while tensions in the Middle Eastlimited losses for the bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% at $1,424.10 anounce.

* Expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut rose afterNew York Federal Reserve President John Williams argued forpre-emptive stimulus in a speech last week.

* But a subsequent clarification that his remarks wereacademic and "not about potential policy actions" shreddedprospects for a 50-basis-point rate cut at the end of the month.

* The Wall Street Journal reported the Fed was likely to cutrates by 25 bps when it meets later this month, and may makefurther cuts in the future given global growth and tradeuncertainties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K3LY

* Expectations for a rate cut of half a percentage point atthe Fed's July 30-31 meeting edged out further on Monday to hit14.5%, according to CME's FedWatch tool, down from as high as71% last week.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1% against a basket ofmajor currencies on Monday. USD/

* Meanwhile, confrontation in the global oil trade's mostimportant waterway has escalated with footage showing theIranian military defying a British warship when it seized atanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24M03O

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.72% to 820.49tonnes on Friday from 814.62 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to July 16, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said in a report on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00Z9QR

* Consumers in leading Asian hubs continued to sell offphysical gold this week, with some switching their holdings tosilver, after a jump in prices that also attracted interest frominvestors betting further gains. GOL/AS

* Russia's gold reserves stood at 71.0 million troy ouncesas of the start of July, the central bank said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAPN0000DI (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by SubhranshuSahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

