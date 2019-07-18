PRECIOUS-Gold retraces from 2-week peak as investors lock in profits

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits five-month high

* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.5% on Wed

By Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel

July 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices pulled back from a two-weekhigh to trade lower on Thursday, as some investors tookadvantage of the last session's gain to book profits.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,422.68 per ounce, as of0350 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 3 at $1,428.40.

It rose nearly 1.5% in the previous session as the dollarslipped after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data increasedprospects for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $1,423.70 an ounce.

"A slightly weaker dollar and a clear preference frominvestors over the last 24 hours drove safe-haven assetshigher," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMCMarkets.

"From gold's point of view, it approached a key resistancelevel around $1,430, and having failed to push through it, itlooks like short-term trading investors are taking advantage ofgains."

The dollar index .DXY was down 0.2% against a basket ofmajor currencies on Thursday. It climbed to a one-week peak inthe previous session on robust U.S. retail sales, but nudgedlower as Treasury yields fell in the wake of weak U.S. housingmarket data and concerns about the unresolved U.S.-China tradeconflict. US/USD/

Meanwhile, the Fed is widely expected to lower interestrates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting at the end of themonth, with some in the market even betting on a 50 basis pointcut.

The Fed reported on Wednesday that the U.S. economycontinued growing at a "modest" rate in recent weeks, withconsumers continuing to spend and a "generally positive" outlookoverall even in the face of disruptions caused by the U.S. tradepolicy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMHIEF5B

Earlier in the week, U.S. President Donald Trump kept up thepressure on Beijing with a threat to put tariffs on another $325billion of Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

"Bullion is likely to see strong support after the Fed'sBeige Book emphasised policymakers' concern on negative impactof trade uncertainty," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst atOANDA, said in a note.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.48%to 803.18 tonnes on Wednesday from 799.37 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= climbed 0.8% to$16.10 per ounce, its highest since Feb. 20, and on track for afifth consecutive session of gains.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.9% to $850.20 per ounce, whilepalladium XPD= gained 0.3% to $1,541.70. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

