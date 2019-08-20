PRECIOUS-Gold reclaims $1,500 mark as focus turns to Fed

Shutterstock photo





* Investors await Fed minutes on Wednesday, central bankers'summit

* Silver jumps 1%; Palladium hits 3-wk high

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered to over $1,500 anounce on Tuesday, following the previous session's steep fall,as focus turned to U.S. Federal Reserve policy statements andgrowth concerns.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% to $1,501.50 per ounce by 0927GMT, after falling to a near one-week low of $1,492.10 onMonday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.1% to $1,513.40.

"This is a rebound after prices dropped for the last fewdays because the sentiment was improving in the financialmarkets and short-term traders took some profits after the(recent) rally," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

"However, fundamental backdrop for gold remains verysupportive,'' he added, citing the ongoing trade dispute betweenthe U.S. and China and a potential interest rate cut from theFed.

Equity markets around the world gained as hopes for stimulusin major economies tempered fears of a global recession. MKTS/GLOB

The shift in sentiment for riskier assets saw gold sheddingmore than 1.2% on Monday, its biggest daily percentage declinein a month. However, prices have risen nearly 17% this year andmore than $80 so far this month.

The Fed's minutes from its July policy meeting are due onWednesday, with investors also keeping a close eye on thecentral bank's Jackson Hole seminar and this weekend's Group ofSeven summit.

"While the improving market mood has the potential to sendthe precious metal lower in the near term, the medium to longerterm outlook remains bullish," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga saidin a note.

Traders see about an 83.8% chance of a 25 basis-pointinterest rate cut by the Fed in September. FEDWATCH

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index .DXY hit a more than three-week high onTuesday, boosted by slightly higher Treasury yields. USD/US/

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose above thekey $17 mark, gaining nearly 1% to $17.01 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= climbed 0.6% to $1,481.34, while Platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $852.28. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru.Editing by Mike Harrison) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))