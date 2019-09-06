PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on weaker U.S. jobs growth, eyes weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





* Gold gains about 19% so far this year

* Silver on track to post 5th straight weekly gain (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By K. Sathya Narayanan and Asha Sistla

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,519.96 per ounce at 10:28a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.2%to $1,528.30.

The U.S. Labor Department's monthly employment report showedjob growth slowed more than expected in August, with retailhiring declining for a seventh month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

The dollar .DXY also dipped following the payrolls data,making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. USD/

"Today's jobs number missed expectations, causing gold tobounce higher. It just lends more credence to the fact that thejob numbers are getting a little softer and it supports anotherrate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve," said Bob Haberkorn,senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Federal fund futures FEDWATCH implied that traders saw a96% chance for a 25 basis-point rate cut from a current rate of2.00-2.25% by the U.S. central bank this month.

Uncertainties around U.S.-China trade ties, fears of adeceleration in global economic growth and negative Treasuryyields around the world were further supporting bullion,analysts said.

However, a planned resumption of trade talks betweenWashington and Beijing, and robust U.S. economic data onThursday did re-ignite some appetite for riskier assets, pushinggold down more than 2% in the previous session. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

"One move lower like what we saw on Thursday is not going tochange the overall trend and what central banks are doing withinterest rates, which over time is going to push gold higher,"Haberkorn said.

Bullion has risen about 19% so far this year.

On the technical front, "strong support remains at the$1,470 to $1,500 range, but it seems gold will settlecomfortably above $1,500 for the week," OANDA's senior marketanalyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Other precious metals also pared losses with silver turningpositive after falling over 3% earlier in the session, followingThursday's 4.8% slump.

Silver XAG= was up 0.1% to $18.65 an ounce and was headedfor its fifth straight weekly gain.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.1%, to $957.04, having shed about 3%earlier in the session, while palladium XPD= fell 0.7% to$1,548.50.