PRECIOUS-Gold prunes gains on reconciliatory trade comments, profit-booking

Shutterstock photo





* Speculators increase net longs in COMEX gold

* Gold may peak $1,546-$1,569/oz range -techs (Adds fresh comment, recasts story)

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices erased early gains on Monday,slipping from a six-year high touched during the session, assome of the safe-haven demand waned after the United States andChina indicated a possible de-escalation of trade war, that alsoled to some profit-taking.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,527 per ounce as of 0822GMT, after hitting $1,554.56 an ounce earlier, its highest sinceApril 2013.

The bullion had hit this level after tit-for-tat tariffs bythe U.S. and China escalated trade tensions, and boosted demandfor safe-haven assets.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also up 0.1% at $1,538.70 anounce.

"The main news is (U.S. President Donald) Trump hascommented that he is ready to negotiate with China, and Chinahas also said they want a deal to happen," said RenishaChainani, head of commodity and currency research at MonarchNetworth Capital in Ahmedabad, India.

"This has changed the sentiment in the market from risk-offto risk-on, and safe haven assets are seeing some profitbooking. This is a knee-jerk reaction."

Trump said on Monday China had contacted U.S. tradeofficials overnight to say they wanted to return to thenegotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23I04L

Earlier, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had said that Chinaopposes the escalation of the trade conflict, a state-backednewspaper reported. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25402H

On Friday, Trump had announced a 5% additional duty on $550billion in targeted Chinese goods, hours after Beijing unveiledretaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

Equity markets plunged in response, with the U.S. stocksslumping on Friday, followed by a steep fall across Asian shareson Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3IIMKTS/GLOB

On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. centralbank will "act as appropriate" to keep the economy healthy,although he stopped short of committing to rapid-fire rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

The markets are fully priced for a quarter-point cut inrates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the endof next year. FEDWATCH

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR dived to itslowest since mid-2016, from a top of 1.66% on Friday. US/

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenback'svalue against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.3%. USD/

Spot gold may peak in a range of $1,546-$1,569 per ounce,said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M12A

Indicative of market sentiment, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , theworld's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said itsholdings rose 0.58% to 859.83 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullishstance in COMEX gold in the week to Aug. 20, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN015E89

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was up 0.9% at $17.54 per ounce andplatinum XPT= also gained 0.9% to $861.

Palladium XPD= climbed 0.9% to $1,473.70 per ounce.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TECH/C https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZjwsVG ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics

Referenced Symbols: GLD ,