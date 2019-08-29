PRECIOUS-Gold prices tick up on recession fears, trade uncertainty

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings up 6.6% so far in August

* U.S. Fed, ECB likely to cut rates next month (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,542.06 per ounce, as of0331 GMT.

On Wednesday, the bullion ended lower but remained aroundits over six-year peak of $1,554.56 hit on Monday.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,550.80 an ounce.

Bull markets (for gold) are on hold as we wait for furthernews on the trade dispute, which seems to be the major driver,said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"Global growth in the balance here and a resolution (in thetrade conflict) would be good for growth and bad for gold,"McCarthy added.

On the trade front, the Trump administration on Wednesdaymade official its extra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chineseimports, and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

While Trump in recent days has toned down his aggressiveChina trade rhetoric, it has not translated to a retreat fromthe planned tariff hikes. It remains unclear whether U.S. andChinese negotiators will resume in-person talks in September aspreviously suggested by U.S. officials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

Adding to the uncertainty was British Prime Minister BorisJohnson's decision to suspend parliament for more than a monthbefore Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

Underscoring the gloomy global sentiment, yields on 30-yearU.S. Treasuries and 10-year German bunds hit record lows onWednesday. US/

The U.S. Treasury yield curve remains inverted, which iscommonly considered a sign of an impending recession.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank areexpected to cut rates next month, while many investors believethe Bank of Japan could also join the fray if market sentimentweakens further. MKTS/GLOB

Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interestrates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yieldingbullion.

Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut ininterest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

Indicative of market sentiment, holdings of the SPDR GoldTrust GLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, have increased by 6.6% this month. GOL/ETF

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, was little changedafter rising 0.2% in the previous session. USD/

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $18.38 per ounce,while platinum XPT= inched up 0.1% to $900.66.

