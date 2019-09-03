PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as economic growth woes dent risk sentiment

Shutterstock photo





Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a one-weekhigh on Wednesday, supported by weak U.S. manufacturing datathat heightened fears of an economic slowdown and soured risksentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,555.6 an ounce.

* Spot silver XAG= climbed 1.5% to $19.51 per ounce, afterhitting $19.57, its highest level since September 2016.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.1% against a basket ofcurrencies, while Asian stocks dipped on global recession fears. USD/MKTS/GLOB

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned he would be"tougher" on Beijing in a second term if trade talks dragged on,compounding market fears that ongoing trade disputes between theUnited States and China could trigger a U.S. recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FT

* U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first timein three years in August, with new orders and hiring decliningsharply as trade tensions weighed on business confidence,raising financial market fears of a recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark10-year yield hitting its lowest since July 2016. US/

* The U.S. Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by halfa percentage point at its meeting in two weeks to get ahead ofboth financial market expectations for a rate cut and a globaltrade war that has become a broader "reckoning" over how theworld economy is organised, St. Louis Federal Reserve PresidentJames Bullard said in an interview on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U1R1

* ECB policymakers are leaning towards a stimulus packagethat includes a rate cut, a beefed-up pledge to keep rates lowfor longer and compensation for banks over the side-effects ofnegative rates, five sources familiar with the discussion said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2YQ

* British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament onTuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EUwithout a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister toannounce that he would immediately push for a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.34% to 890.04tonnes on Tuesday from 878.31 tonnes on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KN

* Gold reserves held by Venezuela's central bank fell by $1billion in the first half of 2019, official data released thisweek showed, amid opposition accusations that the government isselling the precious metal abroad to raise revenue in the faceof U.S. sanctions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0SR (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by RashmiAich) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

