PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady above $1,500; Fed minutes in focus

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesdayafter recovering to above the key $1,500 an ounce level in theprevious session, with investors waiting for the minutes of theFederal Reserve's July meeting for possible clues on furtherU.S. interest rate cuts.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.2% to $1,503.25 per ounce by 0344GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.2% at $1,513.30 anounce.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's most recentmeeting in July, when the U.S. central bank cut rates for thefirst time since the 2008 financial crisis, are due onWednesday.

"The minutes are going to set up a foundation of what toexpect, and then Jackson Hole will provide clarity as to whetherthe Fed is finally coming to the party with potential monetarypolicy support," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

Traders are also waiting for the U.S. central bank's JacksonHole seminar later this week and a Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

Futures 0#FF: are fully priced for a quarter-point cut inrates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the endof next year. FEDWATCH

Signalling a possible escalation in the trade war, U.S.President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had to confront Chinaover trade even if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economybecause Beijing had been cheating Washington for decades. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G152

Trump's remarks came hours before his government announcedapproval of a sale of fighter jets to Taiwan, a move sure todraw Beijing's ire and further dim prospects for a quick tradedeal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0L1

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.21%to 845.17 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,497 per ounce, a breakbelow which could cause a fall to $1,480, according to Reuterstechnical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0OQ

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenback'svalue against a basket of six major currencies, was flat afterdrifting away from a three-week high hit on Monday. USD/

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $17.04 per ounce,while platinum XPT= was too down 0.5% to $844.60.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $1,486.80 per ounce. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;Editing by Joseph Radford and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

