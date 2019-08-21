Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold prices stable; all eyes on Fed summit for rate-cut direction

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Thursday,holding above the key $1,500 an ounce level, as investorsawaited a U.S. central bankers' conclave for clues on futureinterest rate cuts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.3% at $1,511.50 anounce.

* Minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, released onWednesday, showed policymakers were divided over whether to cutinterest rates, but were united in wanting to signal they werenot on a path to more easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

* Futures 0#FF: are still fully priced for a quarter-pointcut in rates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing bythe end of next year. FEDWATCH

* Focus has now shifted to the central bank's Jackson Holeseminar later this week, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell willgive a speech on Friday.

* Traders are also looking at the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

* Hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus also got a knock whenPresident Donald Trump reversed course and said he was notlooking at cutting payroll taxes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0V9

* A range of manufacturing surveys from across the globe aredue later on Thursday and risks are they will show a furtherslowdown in activity, especially in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

* Minutes from the European Central Bank's last policymeeting are also awaited and markets are looking for moredetails on exactly when and how aggressively it might easepolicy. ECB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.80% to 851.91tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* The holdings have increased about 3%, or around 24 tonnes,so far this month.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

* 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

* 1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Aug (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by RashmiAich) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar