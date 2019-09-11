PRECIOUS-Gold prices snap 4-day losing streak; focus on ECB meet

Shutterstock photo





* Spot gold still targets $1,453/oz - technicals

* Dollar steady as traders await Thursday's ECB meeting (Adds details, comments, and updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,493.50 per ounce, as of0611 GMT. In the previous session, prices fell to their lowestsince Aug. 13 at $1,483.90.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,502.2 an ounce.

"The ECB is expected to reduce further the interest rateinto negative territory... The meeting could serve as apotential catalyst (for gold) and investors are already buyinginto the rate cut expectations," said Margaret Yang Yan, amarket analyst at CMC Markets.

Given that gold has had such a deep correction from itsrecent peak, investors are buying on dips, Yan added.

Bullion prices have shed more than 4%, or over $60, sincescaling an over six-year peak of $1,557 on Sept. 4.

Risk sentiment got a lift ahead of monetary policy decisionsby the ECB on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve next week,with investors hoping for further easing amid a slowdown inglobal growth.

Market participants might be reluctant to commit to bigrisk-on bets, which could nudge gold upwards amidpre-positioning ahead of Thursday's event, said Ilya Spivak,senior currency strategist, DailyFx.

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a package that includesa rate cut, a pledge to keep rates low for longer andcompensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates,five sources familiar with the discussion said last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V39I

Fundamental backdrop is still broadly gold-supportiveconsidering the main sources of risk aversion remain unresolved,Spivak added.

"Both Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war are ongoingconcerns, as is the broader slowdown in global growth ... Thatprobably encourages central banks to remain dovish."

Gold prices gained about 18%, or over $200, since hittingyear's low of $1,265.85 on May 2.

On the trade front, a senior White House adviser tamped downexpectations on Tuesday for the next rounds of U.S.-China tradetalks, urging investors, businesses and the public to be patientabout resolving the trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

Spot gold still targets $1,453, as it has cleared a supportat $1,497 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst WangTao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2620VZ

Meanwhile, the dollar index was steady .DXY , while Asianstock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday. USD/MKTS/GLOB

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 1.1% to$18.21 per ounce, having hit a two-week low of $17.75 in theprevious session.

Palladium XPD= was up 0.3% at $1,566.28 per ounce, whileplatinum XPT= climbed 1.2% to $941.35. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))