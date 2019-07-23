PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on stronger dollar, profit-taking

Shutterstock photo





* Prospects of Fed, ECB easing support global equities

* SPDR Gold Holdings rise 0.6% on Monday

* Dollar climbs to a near two-week high

By Brijesh Patel

July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Tuesday as thedollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits aheadof the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.7% at $1,415.15 per ounce, as of0548 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.8% to $1,415.40 anounce.

"Last week, we had lot of talks by the Federal Reserve onrate cut, market consensus was bit overwhelmingly and pushedprices way far," said Benjamin Lu, analyst, Phillip Futures.

"Expect gold to trade bit lower but hold above $1,400 levelas consensus are still towards a rate cut."

Weighing on gold prices, the dollar index .DXY rose 0.2%to a near two-week high, making gold expensive for holders ofother currencies. USD/

Gold prices briefly surpassed $1,450 mark for the first timein more than six-years last week after New York Fed PresidentJohn Williams boosted hopes of an aggressive rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1D4

However, the New York Fed said the speech was not aboutpotential action at the upcoming meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1XH

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower interestrate at its meeting ending July 31, but expectations for alarger 50-basis point cut have waxed and waned due to mixedsignals from Fed policymakers.

"The market has priced in a 25 basis point cut, but a 50basis point slash is still possible even though Fed members havetalked down the probability of a deep cut in July," AlfonsoEsparza, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Markets are also expecting the European Central Bank (ECB)to signal easier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3GD

Expectations of policy easing by major central banks boostedstocks globally, reducing demand for non-yielding bullion. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, Sterling was under pressure due to the likelihoodthat Britain's ruling Conservative party would elect BorisJohnson as its new leader and prime minister, replacing TheresaMay. The result of the weeks-long internal party election willbe announced on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N5QG

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.57% to 825.18 tonnes onMonday from Friday. GOL/ETF

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of$1,401-$1,409 per ounce as it has broken a support at $1,422,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O10F

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.8% to$16.21 per ounce and platinum XPT= dropped 0.7% to $838.50.

Palladium XPD= dipped 0.6% at $1,519.90 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by SubhranshuSahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

