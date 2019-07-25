PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on firmer dollar, profit-taking; focus on ECB outcome

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings down 0.11% on Wednesday

* Spot gold remains neutral in $1,412-$1,427 range - techs

* Platinum tops 2-1/2-month peak; palladium hits 1-week high (Updates prices)

July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as theU.S. dollar hovered near multi-week highs, while some investorslocked in profits ahead of major central bank meetings thismonth.

The European Central Bank is meeting later in the day,followed by the U.S. Federal Reserve next Tuesday-Wednesday.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,422.03 per ounce, as of0532 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,422.60.

"Gold prices have been range-bound. Some money managers arestarting to shut some positions to prepare for the Fed meeting,and also the ECB decision coming out today," said Benjamin Lu,an analyst at Phillip Futures.

"People like to take in some profits because nobody knowswhat is going to happen. Some might capitalise on volatility topush prices slightly lower and buy back after the dip. Overall,on the long-term we are still bullish on gold," Lu added.

Weighing down gold prices, the U.S. dollar .DXY washovering near a two-month high hit in the previous session. Astronger dollar makes gold costlier for holders of othercurrencies. USD/

Investor focus shifted to the ECB meeting due later in theday and a widely expected interest rate cut from the Fed nextweek, which are expected to dictate the tempo for currencies andbond yields in coming months.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Further boosting hopes of lower interest rates, a series ofpurchasing manager index (PMI) readings in the United States andEurope on Wednesday came in weaker than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

Gold prices have climbed more than 12% or $150, sincetouching a 2019 low of $1,265.85 in early May, driven by adovish outlook from major central banks, signs the U.S. economyis losing steam and an escalation in Middle East tensions.

"The gold rally will be vulnerable to the rhetoric ofcentral banks, as their actions have for the most part beenpriced into the asset," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analystat OANDA, said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.11% to822.25 tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold remains neutral in a narrow range of $1,412-$1,427per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q0TT

Silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $16.48 per ounce, after hittingover a one-year high of $16.64 in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $878.04 an ounce, its highestsince May 7, while palladium XPD= gained 0.2% to $1,543.50,after touching a one-week high earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics