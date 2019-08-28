PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on economic, political turmoil

Shutterstock photo





Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed up on Thursday, asfears of an economic slowdown continued, amid the protractedSino-U.S. trade conflict and expectations of monetary stimulus,keeping the save-haven metal in demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.1% at $1,550.50 anounce.

* The U.S. Treasury yield curve remains inverted, which iscommonly considered a sign of an impending recession. US/

* On Wednesday, underscoring the gloomy global sentiment,yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries and 10-year German bunds hitrecord lows.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank areexpected to cut rates next month, while many investors believethe Bank of Japan could also join the fray if market sentimentweakens further. MKTS/GLOB

* Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut ininterest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

* The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsextra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1% to 882.41 tonneson Wednesday from Tuesday. GOL/ETF

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, was little changedafter rising 0.2% in the previous session. USD/

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to suspendBritain's parliament for more than a month before Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0755 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Aug 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Aug 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY Aug 1200 Brazil GDP QQ, YY Q2 1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q2 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

