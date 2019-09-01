PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise as U.S., China kick off new round of tariffs

Shutterstock photo





Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained early on Monday as theUnited States and China launched fresh tit-for-tat tariffs oneach others exports, escalating the prolonged trade war andadding to fears of a global economic slowdown.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.5% at $1,537.70 anounce.

* The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a varietyof Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watchesand flat-panel televisions - as China began imposing new dutieson U.S. crude. U.S. President Donald Trump said the sides wouldstill meet for talks later this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

* China plans to provide more support for its economy,including investing in infrastructure projects and regionaldevelopment, while maintaining a prudent monetary policy with"reasonably" ample liquidity, the State Council said on Sunday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S07L

* The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was down 0.1%, while Wall Street stock futuresweakened in early trade on Monday, setting a dour tone for Asianmarkets. USD/MKTS/GLOB

* New Austrian National Bank governor, Robert Holzmann, iswary about adding further stimulus to the euro zone economy, hetold Austrian broadcaster ORF TV on Sunday, his first day on thejob. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1XB05S

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to878.31 tonnes on Friday from 880.36 tonnes on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KD

* Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullishstance in COMEX gold and upped net long positions in silvercontracts in the week to Aug. 27, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN016K4L

* British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will attemptto pass a law this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfrom letting Britain crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31,the opposition Labour Party's Brexit spokesman said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25S08T

* Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transportlinks to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw worldattention to their fight for democracy for the Chinese-ruledcity which is facing its biggest political crisis in decades. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S00X

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Aug0500 India IHS Markit Mfg PMI Aug0600 Russia Markit Mfg PMI Aug0750 France Markit Mfg PMI Aug0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Aug0800 EU Markit Mfg Final PMI Aug0830 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Aug

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics