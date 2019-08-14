PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise 1% on global recession fears

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. Treasury yield curve inverts for first time since2007

* China July industrial output growth weakest in 17 years

* German economy contracts in the second quarter

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 1% on Wednesday, afterfalling as much as 2% in the previous session, as an inversionin U.S. Treasury yields and a slew of weak economic data fromChina and Germany raised fears of a global recession.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for the first timesince 2007, a sign that the world's biggest economy could beheading for a recession. US/

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.9% at $1,514.33 per ounce, by 1215GMT, after rising about 1% earlier. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.8% at $1,525.70.

"We got some poor Chinese data out, we're seeing someslowing there, and the German data showing that the economycontracted in the second quarter so, all these slowdown concernssupport gold," ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

Europe's biggest economy reversed in the second quarter asthe U.S.-China trade war and weak demand dragged on Germanmanufacturers, data showed, while the euro zone as a wholebarely grew in the same quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A2VDurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A2SQ

Meanwhile, the growth in China's industrial output in Julyrose at the slowest pace in more than 17 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U02P

The yield curve inversion and the data tampered a rally forequities that had been driven by more positive news on the tradefront. MKTS/GLOB

Bullion fell as much as 2% from more than six-year highs of $1,534.31 on Tuesday after Washington decided to delay 10%tariffs on certain Chinese products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

From a technical viewpoint, "the area of $1,530 hastemporarily arrested the gold rally, proving to be a firstresistance level in the way of bullion," ActivTrades ChiefAnalyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

Investors now await the Federal Reserve's annual symposiumnext week for clues on the future trajectory of interest rates.Traders see a 76% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by theU.S. central bank next month. FEDWATCH

"The bullish drivers (for gold) have not gone away but thequestion being asked now is whether we have reached a time whereconsolidation might be in order," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansensaid.

"Gold's biggest short-term challenge is its ability tocontinue to satisfy a very crowded long position."

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 1.2% to $17.16 per ounce,after hitting its highest since January 2018 in previoussession.

"If gold prices go much higher, investors may potentiallylook out for silver as on a historical basis, silver isunder-priced relative to gold," ING's Patterson said adding thatcurrent price action showed that "investors are seeing silver asan appealing asset."

Platinum XPT= was steady at $852.16 an ounce, while palladium XPD= fell 1.2% to $1,437.65. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing bySusan Fenton and David Evans) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))