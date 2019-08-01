Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold prices retreat from 2-week high, but head for weekly gain

By Reuters

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday, consolidatingfrom a more than 2% surge in the previous session after U.S.President Donald Trump broke a trade truce with China, but themetal was headed for a third weekly gain in four.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The metal has risen about 1% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 1% to $1,445.90 an ounce.

* Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on$300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 after U.S.negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai, saying Chinahad failed to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural productsas promised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

* Trump also said if trade negotiations fail to progress hecould raise tariffs further - even beyond the 25% levy he hasalready imposed on $250 billion of imports from China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1S4

* The tariffs may also force the Federal Reserve to againcut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from trade-policyrisks, experts said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1EP

* The October Fed funds rate futures FFV9 have jumped tonow fully price in a rate cut in September, compared with onlyaround 60% before the tariff announcement. Another 25 basispoint move is priced in by December.

* Trump's surprise announcement sent shockwaves throughglobal financial markets and wiped out the dollar's recent rallyagainst the yen, made after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell indicated the central bank was not entering a prolongedeasing cycle. MKTS/GLOB

* The dollar index .DXY was steady on Friday after postingits biggest daily decline in two weeks in the previous session.

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.53% to 827.82tonnes on Thursday from 823.42 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* Global gold demand rose 8% in the first half of this yearto the highest since 2016, driven by central bank buying and aflood of investment into gold-backed exchange traded funds(ETFs), the World Gold Council said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W48C

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls July

* 1230 US Unemployment Rate July

* 1230 US International Trade June

* 1400 US Factory Orders MM June (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)





