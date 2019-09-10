PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up amid cautious mood; investors eye ECB meet

Shutterstock photo





Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, buthovered near a four-week low hit in the previous session as riskappetite improved amid hopes of an interest rate cut by theEuropean Central Bank and fiscal stimulus measures from Germany,Europe's largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were flat at $1,499.3 an ounce.

* The dollar index was steady .DXY , while Asian stockmarkets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday. USD/MKTS/GLOB

* A senior White House adviser tamped down expectations onTuesday for the next round of U.S.-China trade talks, urginginvestors, businesses and the public to be patient aboutresolving the trade dispute between the world's two largesteconomies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

* As the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war broadens,Bank of Japan policymakers are more open to discussing thepossibility of expanding stimulus at their board meeting on Sept18-19, sources familiar with their thinking say. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2614JB

* Position unwinding was also apparent in bond markets aheadof key central bank policy announcements including the EuropeanCentral Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

* Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that it now forecastsanother 100 basis points of rate cuts and see growth falling tobelow 1.5% by mid-2020, assuming there is no escalation in thetrade war between the United States and China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611PV

* Germany's 30-year government bond yield rose into positiveterritory on Tuesday for the first time in over a month, liftedby expectations for fiscal stimulus and uncertainty over whetherthe ECB will launch asset purchases this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2611KK

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday hergovernment was sticking to its balanced budget policy, temperingexpectations for fiscal stimulus in Europe's largest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26166W

* The recent drop in long-term bond yields below shorterones in key sovereign bond markets is not "a vote of confidence"in the economic outlook, the head of the Bank of England said onTuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610QX

* South Africa's main platinum mining union said it hadformally declared that wage talks with Anglo American Platinum(Amplats) AMSJ.J and Sibanye-StillwaterSGLJ.J weredeadlocked, raising the possibility of strike action if theissue cannot be resolved. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2611G7

