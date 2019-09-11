PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch higher; all eyes on ECB meet

Shutterstock photo





* Spot gold still targets $1,453/oz -technicals

* Dollar steady as traders await Thursday ECB meeting (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,490.09 per ounce, as of0414 GMT. In the previous session, prices fell to their lowestsince Aug. 13 at $1,483.90.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were little changed at $1,498.8 anounce.

"The ECB is expected to reduce further the interest rateinto negative territory... The meeting could serve as apotential catalyst (for gold) and investors are already buyinginto the rate cut expectations," said Margaret Yang Yan, amarket analyst at CMC Markets.

Given that gold has had such a deep correction from itsrecent peak, investors are buying on dips, Yan added.

Bullion prices have shed more than 4%, or over $60, in lessthan a week, mainly hurt by a broad uptick in risk appetite.

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a package that includesa rate cut, a pledge to keep rates low for longer andcompensation for banks over the side-effects of negative rates,five sources familiar with the discussion said last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V39I

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected deliver aninterest rate cut next week.

"The big picture is global central banks are willing tolower interest rates and even carry out more quantitative easingto spur growth... In the mid to long term view, lower interestrate environment is bullish for gold price," Yan said.

Gold prices are up about 18%, or over $200, since hittingyear's low of $1,265.85 in May, supported by monetary easing bymajor central banks, the prolonged U.S.-China trade spat andfears of a global economic slowdown.

On the trade front, a senior White House adviser tamped downexpectations on Tuesday for the next rounds of U.S.-China tradetalks, urging investors, businesses and the public to be patientabout resolving the trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2611SF

Spot gold still targets $1,453, as it has cleared a supportat $1,497 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst WangTao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2620VZ

Meanwhile, the dollar index was steady .DXY , while Asianstock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday. USD/MKTS/GLOB

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.5% to$18.10 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= was flat at $1,561.14 per ounce, whileplatinum XPT= gained 0.6% to $936.05.