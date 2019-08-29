Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on positive signs for trade talks

By Reuters

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Friday as theUnited States and China indicated they may resume talks toresolve their protracted trade conflict, putting the metal ontrack for a small weekly loss despite a strong month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* For the month, bullion is set to rise 7.9%. However, forthe week, it's headed for a mild loss of 0.1%, following fourweeks of gains.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also down 0.2% at $1,534.50an ounce.

* China's commerce ministry said on Thursday Beijing andWashington were discussing the next round of face-to-face talksscheduled for September, but added it was important forWashington to cancel a tariff increase.

* U.S. President Donald Trump also said some discussionswere taking place on Thursday, ahead of a looming deadline foradditional U.S. tariffs on Sept. 1. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

* Wall Street and Asian stock markets rose in response tothe potential softening in the Sino-U.S. trade war. MKTS/GLOB

* The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsextra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

* The dollar index =USD , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, touched a peak lasthit on Aug. 1. USD/

* Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank's nextpresident, said on Thursday the bank still has room to cutinterest rates if needed, although this may pose financialstability risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P597

* Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut ininterest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

* Data on Thursday showed that German inflation slowed inAugust and unemployment rose, cementing expectations of a newECB stimulus package next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P33V

* Investors are also focused on a string of economicreleases due over the weekend including China's officialmanufacturing survey which would provide a good gauge of thereal impact from the Sino-U.S. trade war. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 880.36tonnes on Thursday from Wednesday. GOL/ETF

* U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight with the benchmark10-year Treasury climbing up from a three-year low touchedearlier this week. US/

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 UK Nationwide house price y/y 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim y/y 0900 Euro zone Unemployment Rate 1200 India GDP Quarterly y/y 1230 US Consumption, adjusted m/m

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





