PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady ahead of Fed verdict

By Brijesh Patel

July 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed onWednesday as investors waited on the outcome of the FederalReserve's meeting later in the day when policymakers areexpected to cut interest rates for the first time since thefinancial crisis.

Spot gold XAU= was mostly unchanged at $1,431.07 per ounceas of 0549 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.1% higher to $1,442.90 anounce.

"Most of the people are staying on the sidelines due to theFed meeting. If the Fed does reduce rates, gold may come down alittle as a 25 basis point cut is already priced-in," said BrianLan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central inSingapore.

"We are also looking at whether there will be further ratecuts. Over the longer term we are still bullish on gold but inthe short-term we might see a bit of correction before itcontinues to move higher," Lan added.

Fed funds rate futures 0#FF: are now fully pricing in a 25basis point rate cut on Wednesday and another 25 basis pointreduction by September.

Markets will be watching out for guidance on whether theFederal Open Market Committee's expected move is a one-time cutor the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle.

Cementing expectations of Fed rate cuts, U.S. consumerspending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, reiterated his callfor the Fed to make a large interest rate cut, saying he wasdisappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him ata disadvantage by not acting sooner. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0K9

"Gold will look for direction in the tone of the Fed Chief'srhetoric. More dovish could lead to a weaker dollar and a higherprice for gold," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst atOANDA, said in a note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was relatively unchangedagainst a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after hittinga two-month high in the previous session. USD/

In financial markets, fresh trade concerns following threatsby Trump to Beijing sent Asian shares to a six-week trough onWednesday. MKTS/GLOB

Trump warned China against waiting out his presidency beforefinalising a trade deal, saying if he wins re-election inNovember 2020, the outcome could be no agreement or a harsherone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

On the technical front, Reuters technical analyst Wang Taosaid a bullish target at $1,452 per ounce has been establishedfor spot gold, as it has pierced above a resistance at $1,427. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W14W

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.5% to$16.50 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= jumped 1.4% to $878.20 an ounce andpalladium XPD= rose 0.8% to $1,526.27.

