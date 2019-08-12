PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm on trade, growth concerns

Shutterstock photo





* Speculators increase net longs in COMEX gold

* Gold up nearly 6% so far this month (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Spot gold XAU= was mostly unchanged at $1,496.42 per ounceat 0422 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,508.10 an ounce.

Many markets in Asia, including Singapore and Japan, wereclosed for a holiday on Monday.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not readyto make a deal with China and even called the September round oftrade talks into question. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

"One risk to higher gold prices has been resolution in theU.S. -China trade talks, so the comment made by Trump on Fridayclearly diminishes the likelihood of resolution anytime soon,"said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

However, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said thatthe U.S. was still planning to hold another round of trade talkswith Chinese negotiators. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23K054

Earlier this month, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariffon the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports on Sept. 1,prompting China to halt purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Last week, the U.S. also accused China a currencymanipulator after Beijing allowed the yuan to slip below 7 tothe dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

The escalation in trade war between the world's biggesteconomics triggered a stellar rally in gold prices, which hasrisen nearly 6% so far this month.

"If we see continuation in the trade war, the outlook forgold remains positive; we do see prices stabilise around above$1,500. In the near-term, there is every likelihood that we willcontinue see gold prices push higher," Hynes said.

Worries about the damaging effects of trade war wereunderscored by a warning from Goldman Sachs of the rising riskof a recession, and that it no longer expects a trade dealbefore the 2020 U.S. presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Further indicative of an economic slowdown, data last weekshowed the British economy unexpectedly shrank for the firsttime since 2012 in the second quarter, while German industrialproduction suffered its biggest annual decline in nine years. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised theirbullish stance in COMEX gold and trimmed net long positions insilver contracts in the week to Aug. 6, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nEMN1IOQNP

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% lowerto $16.93 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $861.29 and palladium XPD= gained 0.3% to $1,425.88 an ounce.