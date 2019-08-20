PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm above $1,500, Fed minutes in focus

Shutterstock photo





Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Wednesdayafter recovering to above the key $1,500 an ounce level in theprevious session, with investors waiting for the minutes of theFederal Reserve's July meeting for possible clues on furtherU.S. interest rate cuts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold on Tuesday recovered from a more-than-1% slide theday before, climbing above $1,500 an ounce again. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G37S

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,516.20 an ounce.

* Investors are now focused on the minutes of the Fed's mostrecent meeting, which are due on Wednesday.

* They are also waiting for the central bank's Jackson Holeseminar later this week and a Group of Seven summit this weekendfor clues on what additional steps policymakers may take toboost economic growth.

* Traders see an about 94% chance of a 25 basis-point cut inU.S. interest rates in September. FEDWATCH

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.21% to 845.17tonnes on Tuesday.

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenback'svalue against a basket of six major currencies, was flat afterdrifting away from a three-week high hit on Monday. USD/

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had toconfront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm tothe U.S. economy because Beijing had been cheating Washingtonfor decades. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G152

* U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday theU.S. was not sending "mixed messages" on Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL , and he does not believe a U.S. blacklist of theChinese telecommunications giant will block a trade deal withBeijing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G0CA

* Earlier, the U.S. extended a reprieve that permits Huaweito buy components from U.S. companies to supply existingcustomers, but also moved to add more than 40 of Huawei's unitsto its economic blacklist. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1400 US Existing Home Sales July

