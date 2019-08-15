PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on mixed signals on economy, trade

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. stocks move higher

* Strong U.S. retail sales growth in July, other data weaker (Updates prices)

By Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese

However, bullion's gains were limited as investors tookstock of mixed economic data from the United States, with strongU.S. retail sales offering respite to battered risk appetite.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,519.97 per ounce by 12:33p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% at$1,530.9.

At the day's peak of $1,523.91 per ounce, gold was back towithin $11 of Tuesday's six-year high, which was followed by a1% jump on Wednesday, due to fears of a recession as investorsfretted over the trade war, unrest in Hong Kong and a slide inemerging-market assets.

"But with the U.S. retail sales data coming out as strong asthey did, that's seeing some market participants rethink theirbets," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

However, the elevated levels of safe haven interest in goldfuelled by factors such as the Hong Kong unrest and fears of anArgentine debt default "is not likely to change in a singleday," Ghali added. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B02Q

U.S. stocks moved higher, driven by a surge in July retailsales that soothed some nerves frayed by an inversion in thegovernment bond yield curve, historically a reliable signal of acoming recession. [MKTS/GLOB/ US/

On the flip side, U.S. manufacturing output ended atwo-month run of growth in July, while initial weekly joblessclaims data was weaker than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSFJEF8Zurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B0JK

Considered a safe store of value during times of politicaland economic uncertainty, gold has gained more than $100 perounce since the beginning of the month.

"Although gold prices look like they are overshooting, ithas not been a good idea in the past to bet that the runawaytrain is going to come to a halt," TD Securities' Ghali said.

Investors digested conflicting signals on the trade front aswell.

China's finance ministry initially said it would takecounter-measures against the latest tariffs on Chinese goods,but this was followed by a separate statement that Beijing hopedthe United States would meet China halfway for a consensus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

"The overall uncertainty from the trade dispute is high andwe also expect some central bank action for recession-fightingto come over the next weeks and months," said Norbert Ruecker,head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was up 0.2% at $17.23 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= was down 0.5% to $836.70 an ounce andpalladium XPD= rose 1.7% higher at $1,448.17 an ounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Sumita Layek; additionalreporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Malerand Will Dunham) ((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6382 / 1298(If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 ); Reuters Messaging:arpan.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))