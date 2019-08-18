PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall on stronger dollar, equities

Shutterstock photo





Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Monday on astronger U.S. dollar and a recovery in equities markets, ashopes of stimulus from major central banks eased fears of asteep global economic downturn.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,506 per ounce at 0114GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.4% to $1,517.60 an ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY , against a basket of six majorcurrencies, hovered near a two-week high reached on Friday. USD/

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.MIAPJ0000PUS gained 0.25%.

* Wall Street shares rebounded on Friday after a reportstated that Germany's government would be prepared to take onnew debt and launch stimulus steps to counter a possiblerecession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1MKTS/GLOB

* On Saturday, China's central bank unveiled a key interestrate reform to help drive borrowing costs lower for companies,and support a slowing economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

* Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's Jackson Holesymposium this week. Traders see about a 69% percent chance of a25 basis-point cut in September. FEDWATCH

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.10% to 843.41tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their bullishstance in COMEX gold and cut net long positions in silvercontracts in the week to Aug. 13, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0141GP

* Last week, high prices prompted Asian consumers to sellback physical gold to lock in profits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C2B1

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY July

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities