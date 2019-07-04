Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up ahead of U.S. jobs data, set for 7th weekly gain

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Friday and wereheading for their seventh consecutive weekly gain, withinvestors waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in theday for clues on the outlook for interest rate cuts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The metal has risen 0.7% so far this week and is on trackfor its seventh consecutive weekly rise.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,419.90 anounce.

* All eyes are on U.S. non-farm payrolls, due later in theday, which are expected to have jumped by 160,000 in Junecompared with 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

* The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its two-day policy meetingon July 30-31 and futures 0#FF: are fully pricing in a25-basis-point cut.

* The dollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged against abasket of major currencies on Friday. USD/

* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday with 10-year yieldshitting their lowest in over 2-1/2 years. US/

* Asian shares hovered near two-month highs on Friday,holding recent gains. MKTS/GLOB

* Australia'sOceanaGold CorpOGC.AX said on Thursday thatit had stopped trucking at its Didipio gold and copper mine inthe Philippines after a dispute with the provincial governmentover its licence to operate at the site. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2451SU

* Investors pulled $15.1 billion from equity funds afternear record selling in the United States ahead of the G20Summit, and piled $6.3 billion into bonds in the four tradingdays to July 2, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2450Y0

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls June

* 1230 US Unemployment Rate June

* 1230 US Average Earnings YY June (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by JosephRadford) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


