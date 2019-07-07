PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge lower as U.S. rate cut expectations ease

Shutterstock photo





July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday, following asharp fall in the previous session, as a strong U.S. jobs reporttempered expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by theFederal Reserve later this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,399.40 anounce.

* Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, themost in five months, the U.S. Labor Department reported onFriday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

* Expectations for a Fed rate cut narrowed with the marketnow pricing a 27 basis points easing this month, from 33 basispoints prior to payrolls. 0#FF:

* The dollar index .DXY against basket of major currencieswas relatively unchanged on Monday after hitting 97.443 onFriday, its highest level since June 19, as U.S. Treasury yieldsrose across the board. USDUS/

* Asian shares slipped on Monday as investors wagered on aless aggressive policy easing in the United States, while theTurkish lira held near two-week lows after the country'spresident dismissed its central bank governor over the weekend. MKTS/GLOB

* Domestic gold prices in India jumped to a record on Fridayfollowing an unexpected increase in import duty in the country'sbudget, hitting demand and forcing dealers to offer the highestdiscount in nearly three years. GOL/AS

* China's gold reserves rose to $87.27 billion at the end ofJune from $79.83 billion at the end of May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N21300D

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.18% to 796.97tonnes on Friday from 798.44 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM May

