PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on recession worries, trade uncertainty

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Thursday asrecession fears dented risk sentiment, with traders tracking thelatest on a bruising U.S.-China trade war as well as globalcentral banks for direction on interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,542.77 per ounce, as of0754 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,552.70 an ounce.

"Gold is taking strength from the impression that tradeattitudes are hardening, and that China is likely to be lessflexible after the way (U.S.) President Trump has changed hismind and message over the last few days," said NicholasFrappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.

On the trade front, the Trump administration on Wednesdaymade official its extra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chineseimports, and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

While Trump in recent days has toned down his aggressiveChina trade rhetoric, it has not translated to a retreat fromthe planned tariff hikes. It remains unclear whether U.S. andChinese negotiators will resume in-person talks in September aspreviously suggested by U.S. officials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

Adding to the uncertainty was British Prime Minister BorisJohnson's move to suspend parliament for more than a monthbefore Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O21M

Underscoring the gloomy global sentiment, yields on 30-yearU.S. Treasuries and 10-year German bunds hit record lows onWednesday. US/

The U.S. Treasury yield curve remains inverted, which iscommonly considered a sign of an impending recession.

"There are very broad expectations all around the globe thatthe next move from the central banks would be a rate cut," saidMichael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, addingthat this is very supportive of gold.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank areexpected to cut rates next month, while many investors believethe Bank of Japan could also join the fray if market sentimentweakens further. MKTS/GLOB

Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interestrates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yieldingbullion.

Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut ininterest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

Indicative of market sentiment, holdings of the SPDR GoldTrust GLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, have increased by 6.6% this month. GOL/ETF

Gold is biased to break a resistance at $1,546 per ounce andthrust to $1,568 before reversing the uptrend, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P13M

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of six major currencies, was little changedafter rising 0.2% in the previous session. USD/

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 1.2% to $18.56 per ounce, itshighest since April 2017.

Platinum XPT= rose 1.5% to $913.86, while palladium XPD= was up 1.1% to $1,485.71 per ounce.

