PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as firmer dollar weighs

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollargained, making the bullion costlier for investors holding othercurrencies, but fears of a global economic slowdown fuelled byintensifying U.S.-China trade war kept prices near multi-yearhigh.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.3% at $1,533.8 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was at its highest in more thantwo years against a basket of currencies, while global stockswere hit by U.S.-China trade frictions. USD/MKTS/GLOB

* China has lodged a complaint against the United States atthe World Trade Organization over U.S. import duties, theChinese Commerce Ministry said on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2PU

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson implicitly warned lawmakerson Monday that he would seek an election if they tied his handson Brexit, ruling out ever countenancing a further delay toBritain's departure from the European Union. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0OC

* Lawmakers will decide on Tuesday whether to move Britainone step closer to an early election when they vote on the firststage of their plan to block Johnson from pursuing a no-dealBrexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T4CS

* Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for a seventhmonth in August as a continued decline in demand sappedoptimism, a survey showed, likely strengthening expectations formonetary easing from the European Central Bank next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q32W

* Indian custom officials have seized 1,197.7 kg of smuggledgold in the April-June quarter, an increase of 23.2% comparedwith the same period a year ago, a government official said onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2JB

* The Perth Mint's silver sales soared 18.7% in August froma month earlier, the refiner said on Monday, while gold productsales inched higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2BC

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 UK Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Aug0930 EU Producer Prices MM, YY July1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Aug1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug

