Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease amid firmer dollar; markets eye ECB meet

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the U.S. dollarhovered near multi-week highs, while investors awaited clues on monetary policyeasing from leading central banks to shore up global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,423.50 an ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged against a basket of majorcurrencies, after hitting a five-week peak in the previous session. USD/

* Investor focus shifted to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting duelater in the day and a widely expected interest rate cut from the U.S. FederalReserve next week, which are expected to dictate the tempo for currencies andbond yields in coming months.

* Cementing hopes of a rate cut, a series of purchasing manager index (PMI)readings in the United States and Europe on Wednesday came in weaker thanexpected.

* In the United States, manufacturing activity slowed to a 10-year low inearly July with production volumes and purchases falling. Weak housing andmanufacturing are offsetting strong consumer spending, holding back the economyand posing a threat to the longest expansion in history. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

* PMI data showed euro zone manufacturing contracting for a sixth straightmonth, dragging the euro to a two-month low against the dollar.

* Asian shares were cautious on Thursday, shrugging off a tech-fuelled rallyon Wall Street, while the euro hovered near two-month lows as soft economic databolstered expectations of rate cuts in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, said its holdings dropped 0.11% to 822.25 tonnes on Wednesday from 823.13tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD

* 1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate July

* 1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate July

* 1230 US Durable Goods June

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S.+91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar