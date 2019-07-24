PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease amid firmer dollar; markets eye ECB meet

Shutterstock photo





July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the U.S. dollarhovered near multi-week highs, while investors awaited clues on monetary policyeasing from leading central banks to shore up global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,423.50 an ounce.

* The dollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged against a basket of majorcurrencies, after hitting a five-week peak in the previous session. USD/

* Investor focus shifted to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting duelater in the day and a widely expected interest rate cut from the U.S. FederalReserve next week, which are expected to dictate the tempo for currencies andbond yields in coming months.

* Cementing hopes of a rate cut, a series of purchasing manager index (PMI)readings in the United States and Europe on Wednesday came in weaker thanexpected.

* In the United States, manufacturing activity slowed to a 10-year low inearly July with production volumes and purchases falling. Weak housing andmanufacturing are offsetting strong consumer spending, holding back the economyand posing a threat to the longest expansion in history. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

* PMI data showed euro zone manufacturing contracting for a sixth straightmonth, dragging the euro to a two-month low against the dollar.

* Asian shares were cautious on Thursday, shrugging off a tech-fuelled rallyon Wall Street, while the euro hovered near two-month lows as soft economic databolstered expectations of rate cuts in Europe. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, said its holdings dropped 0.11% to 822.25 tonnes on Wednesday from 823.13tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD

* 1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate July

* 1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate July

* 1230 US Durable Goods June

