PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on firmer dollar, equities

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Monday due to astronger U.S. dollar and a recovery in equities, as majorcentral banks around the world hinted at more stimulus, easingfears about a sharp economic downturn.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,509.13 per ounce at0354 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also fell 0.3% to $1,518.70 anounce.

"The dollar is getting stronger, and given that gold had avery good rally over the last few weeks, we are just seeing someprofit-taking coming in," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley,adding that the recovery in equities is somewhat fragile andgold looks constructive.

The dollar index .DXY , against a basket of six majorcurrencies, hovered near a two-week high reached on Friday,making greenback-denominated gold costlier for investors holdingother currencies. USD/

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR pulled away froma three-year trough hit last week. US/

Asian stocks also rose on Monday as hopes of more stimulusfrom central banks around the world and steps being taken bymajor economies such as Germany and China soothed investors'fears of global economic slump. MKTS/GLOBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

China's central bank on Saturday unveiled a key interestrate reform to help drive borrowing costs lower for companies,and support a slowing economy which has been impeded by thetrade war with the U.S. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

Spot gold has gained 19% so far since falling to the year'slow of $1,265.85 in May, boosted by rising risk aversion due toSino-U.S. trade tensions and monetary easing by central banks.

"There is still plenty of interest to buy gold on any dipsas a hedge against uncertainty in the global economy," Halleysaid.

"Gold will be supported on any dips between $1,500 and$1,510 an ounce."

Investors are now awaiting the Federal Reserve's JacksonHole symposium this week to get greater clarity on the futurepath of interest rates. Traders see about a 74% chance of a 25basis-point cut in September. FEDWATCH

"The precious metal though easing up on bullish gains fromU.S. dollar vigour will remain supported over subdued globalgrowth and accommodative monetary policy by global centralbanks," Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said in a note.

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.10% to 843.41tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their bullish stancein COMEX gold and cut net long positions in silver contracts inthe week to Aug. 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures TradingCommission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0141GP

Meanwhile, silver XAG= eased 0.2% to $17.04 per ounce.

