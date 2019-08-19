PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as equities gain, dollar strengthens

Shutterstock photo





* Speculators cut net longs in COMEX gold

* Gold targeting a $1,483-$1,503/oz range - techs

* SPDR Gold holdings slip 0.1% on Friday (Updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday due to astronger U.S. dollar and a recovery in equities, as hints ofmore stimulus from major central banks around the world easedconcerns about a recession.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,505.98 per ounce at0759 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also fell 0.5% to $1,516.80 anounce.

"The dollar is getting stronger, and given that gold had avery good rally over the last few weeks, we are just seeing someprofit-taking coming in," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley,adding that the recovery in equities is somewhat fragile andgold looks constructive.

The dollar index .DXY , against a basket of six majorcurrencies, hovered near a two-week high reached on Friday,making greenback-denominated gold costlier for investors holdingother currencies. USD/

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR pulled away froma three-year trough hit last week. US/

Asian stocks on Monday tracked a rally on Wall Street, withsupport from a move by China's central bank to change the way akey interest rate benchmark is set, which is seen reducingborrowing costs for companies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6MKTS/GLOB

Spot gold has gained 19% so far since falling to the year'slow of $1,265.85 in May.

"There is still plenty of interest to buy gold on any dipsas a hedge against uncertainty in the global economy," Halleysaid.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was "not readyto make a (trade) deal yet" with China, hinting that the WhiteHouse would like to see Beijing resolve ongoing protests in HongKong first. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E042

Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve'sJackson Hole symposium this week to get greater clarity on thefuture path of interest rates. Traders see about a 71% chance ofa 25 basis-point cut in September. FEDWATCH

"The precious metal though easing up on bullish gains fromU.S. dollar vigour will remain supported over subdued globalgrowth and accommodative monetary policy by global centralbanks," Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said in a note.

Spot gold still targets a range of $1,483-$1,503 per ounce,as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement analysis,said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0UV

SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.10% to 843.41tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their bullish stancein COMEX gold and cut net long positions in silver contracts inthe week to Aug. 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures TradingCommission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0141GP

Meanwhile, silver XAG= eased 0.6% to $16.98 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.5% to $848.83 an ounce, and palladium XPD= gained 0.6% to $1,456.25 an ounce.

