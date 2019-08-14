Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold prices climb as U.S. bond markets warn of recession

By Reuters

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as aninverted U.S. bond yield curve alarmed investors about risingrecession risks, while the protracted Sino-U.S. trade war addedto fears of a global economic slowdown, increasing the appealfor safe-haven assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,526.80 an ounce.

* The U.S. Treasury yield curve US2US10=TWEB temporarilyinverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007, anindication that is widely seen by investors as a sign of anupcoming U.S. recession. USD/

* Economic data from China and Germany suggested a slowingglobal economy, hit by the unabating U.S.-China trade war,Brexit and geopolitical tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A1D1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0U7

* On Wednesday, U.S. officials said China has made no tradeconcessions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed the 10%tariffs on over $150 billion worth of Chinese imports, thelatest sign that efforts to reach a trade deal were goingnowhere. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A0CZ

* The MSCI All Country World Price index .MIWD00000PUS ,which incorporates readings of 49 equity markets across theworld, shed 2.1% to its lowest level since June 4. MKTS/GLOB

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures its value againsta basket of six major currencies, was little changed after a0.2% gain on Wednesday. USD/

* Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week. Traders see an about 74% chance of a 25basis-point rate cut by the Fed this September. FEDWATCH

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.91% to 844.29tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0130 Australia Employment July

* 0830 UK Retail Sales MM, YY July

* 1000 EU Reserve Assets Total July

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

* 1230 US Philly Fed Business Index August

* 1230 US Retail Sales MM July

* 1315 US Industrial Production MM July

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





