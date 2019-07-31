PRECIOUS-Gold on track for third monthly gain ahead of Fed decision

Shutterstock photo





* Gold has climbed about 1.5% this month

* Fed to announce interest rate decision at 1800 GMT

* U.S. central bank expected to cut rates by 25 bps

By Swati Verma

July 31 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Wednesday, on trackfor a third straight month of gains, as traders awaited a U.S.Federal Reserve statement widely expected to signal an interestrate cut.

Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,431.20 an ounce at 1125 GMT,while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.2% higher to $1,432.20.

Expectations for an interest rate cut by the Fed and otherleading central banks, which would cut the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding gold, have put the metal on track for a1.5% gain for July.

Fed funds rate futures 0#FF: are now fully pricing in aninterest rate cut of 25 basis points on Wednesday, which wouldbe its first since the financial crisis more than a decade ago,and reduction of a further 25 basis points by September.

"The gold market will focus more on the communication,whether the Fed leaves the door open for more rate cuts laterthis year citing global growth worries," said Julius Baeranalyst Carsten Menke.

"This may lead to some more upside in gold prices."

The Fed's decision is due at 1800 GMT, with Chair JeromePowell scheduled to hold a press conference soon after.

Backing the Fed's dovish policy tilt, U.S. consumer spendingand prices rose only moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

"Should the FOMC surprise either via a 50 bp rate cut or amore dovish tone than expected, the key top-side target forbullion remains at $1,450," industrial and trading servicesgroup MKS PAMP said in a note.

"Aside from the FOMC meeting, there remain a number ofongoing risk events to provide price direction to bullion,namely the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit and a lackof progress between the U.S. and China in trade negotiations."

U.S. President Donald Trump warned China against waiting outhis presidency before finalising a trade deal, saying theoutcome could be no agreement or a harsher one if he winsre-election in November 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

"We have quite a strong link here between the trade talksand the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. The longer the tradetensions drag on ... the more we need support from the Fed onthe interest rate side," Julius Baer's Menke added.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= slipped 0.7% to$16.46 an ounce and platinum XPT= jumped 0.9% to $873.71, bothon track for a second straight month of gains.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.8% to $1,527.03.