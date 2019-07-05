PRECIOUS-Gold nudges up ahead of U.S. payrolls, on track for 7th weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





* Gold up 0.7% so far this week

* Palladium set for 5th weekly rise

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,435/oz-technicals (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday andwere on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, asinvestors awaited U.S. employment data that could influenceexpectations about aggressive policy easing by the FederalReserve.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,418.25 per ounce as of0401 GMT, rising nearly 0.7% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,420.80 an ounce.

"We have a key event tonight for the global economy that isU.S. non-farm payrolls numbers. If they come in weaker thanexpected, we will see confirmation of one of the key supportsfor gold that is lower interest rate environment," said MichaelMcCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

All eyes are on the U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) data duelater in the day, which economists expect to have risen by160,000 in June, compared with a rise of 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

The Fed holds its two-day policy meeting on July 30-31 andfutures 0#FF: are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut.

The Fed is not alone in embarking on easier monetary policy.Australia's central bank has cut its cash rate by 50 basispoints since June while leaving the door ajar for a third movethis year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450J2

"Gold should do well coming out of NFP as one positivepayroll print should not change the sense of urgency centralbanks around the world must feel," said Stephen Innes, managingpartner at Vanguard Markets.

Bullion has gained more than 12%, or $150, since touchingits 2019 low of $1,265.85 in early May, driven by dovish outlookfrom major central banks and an escalation in tensions betweenthe United States and Iran.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was relatively flat, having spent the previous day ina tight range as the U.S. financial markets were closed for theIndependence Day holiday. USD/

On the technical side, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,435 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above thislevel and rising into a range of $1,443-$1,456, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2460QI

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% lowerto $15.27 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $835.15.

Palladium XPD= was steady at $1,561.20 an ounce and washeading for its fifth straight weekly gain.