PRECIOUS-Gold nudges higher ahead of U.S. payrolls, headed for 7th weekly gain

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday andwere on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, asinvestors awaited U.S. employment data that could influenceexpectations about aggressive policy easing by the FederalReserve.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,417.81 per ounce as of0530 GMT, rising nearly 0.6% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,419.80 anounce.

"We have a key event tonight for the global economy that isU.S. non-farm payrolls numbers. If they come in weaker thanexpected, we will see confirmation of one of the key supportsfor gold that is lower interest rate environment," said MichaelMcCarthy, chief market strategist, CMC Markets.

All eyes are on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due laterin the day, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with a rise of 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2460J6

The Fed holds its two-day policy meeting on July 30-31 andfutures 0#FF: are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut.

The Fed is not alone in embarking on easier monetary policy.Australia's central bank has cut its cash rate by 50 basispoints since June while leaving the door ajar for a third movethis year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450J2

"Gold should do well coming out of non-farm payrolls data asone positive payroll print should not change the sense ofurgency central banks around the world must feel," said StephenInnes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Bullion has gained more than 12%, or $150, since touchingits 2019 low of $1,265.85 in early May, driven by dovish outlookfrom major central banks and an escalation in tensions betweenthe United States and Iran.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was relatively unchanged, having spent the previousday in a tight range as the U.S. financial markets were closedfor the Independence Day holiday. USD/

On the technical side, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,435 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above thislevel and rising into a range of $1,443-$1,456, according toReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2460QI

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= edged 0.1% lowerto $15.27 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $833.28.

Palladium XPD= was steady at $1,562.50 an ounce and washeading for its fifth straight weekly gain.