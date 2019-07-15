PRECIOUS-Gold little changed; U.S. retail sales data in focus

Shutterstock photo





July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in earlyAsian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. retail salesdata due later in the day for further clues on policy easingfrom the Federal Reserve in the face of a global slowdown.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,416.20 anounce.

* U.S. data on Tuesday is expected to show that retail salesgained 0.1% in June, according to the median estimate ofeconomists polled by Reuters.

* The dollar index .DXY was relatively unchanged against abasket of major currencies as the prospect of a Federal Reserveinterest rate cut later in the month kept the greenback on thedefensive. USD/

* A rate cut this month is seen as certain with interestrate futures traders pricing in a 72% chance of a 25 basis pointcut and a 28% likelihood of a 50 basis point cut, according tothe CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Monday asinvestors focused on Tuesday's retail sales figures as the nextindicator of the strength of the U.S. economy. US/

* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S.retail sales data and more corporate earnings. {MKTS/GLOB]

* India's gold imports rose 13.04% to $2.69 billion in Junecompared with a year earlier, the trade ministry said in astatement on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nD8N23D021

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0830 UK Claimant Count Unemployment Chng June

* 0830 UK ILO Unemployment Rate May

* 1230 US Retail Sales MM June

* 1315 US Industrial Production MM June

* 1700 France Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak atconference (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))