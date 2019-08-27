PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as traders seek clarity on trade war direction

Shutterstock photo





* Gold may peak at $1,546-$1,568/oz range -techs

* Markets fully priced in for a 25 bp cut in Sept by U.S.Fed (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,528.10 per ounce, as of0347 GMT.

Gold prices on Monday surged to their highest in more thansix years, surpassing the $1,550 mark in early trade, beforeparing gains after Washington and Beijing indicated a possiblethaw in their trade spat.

The non-yielding bullion is often seen as a safer investmentduring times of political and financial uncertainty.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.1% to $1,538 an ounce.

"Prices are steady because of the conciliatory tone bothChina and Trump sounded yesterday; the market started to hopethat there is some deal coming out of the trade dispute," saidHelen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities.

Lau added that hopes for monetary policy easing by centralbanks across the globe provided some support for the bullion.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday flagged thepossibility of a trade deal with China, and said he believedBeijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talkswith Washington, said on Monday that China opposed anyescalation in trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

Global markets had been roiled at the start of the week bynew tariffs from the world's two largest economies.

However, underscoring the possibility of further suddenU-turns and keeping gold from diving further, just on Sunday theWhite House had said Trump regretted not raising the tariffs onChina even more. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

"More cynical heads are clearly ruling the gold market atthe moment, and are refusing to listen to the short-term noisefrom the White House," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in anote.

On the technical side, spot gold may peak in a range of$1,546-$1,568 per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and aprojection analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst WangTao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N0XM

On the back of widespread risk-on sentiment, the benchmark10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR pulled back from athree-year low, which it reached on Monday. US/

Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holdingbullion, and also supports the dollar.

The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenback'svalue against a basket of six major currencies, rose about 0.5%overnight. USD/

The markets are also fully priced for a quarter-point cut bythe U.S. Federal Reserve in rates next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was flat at $17.64 an ounce, andplatinum XPT= too was unchanged at $855.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $1,470.20 per ounce. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan inBengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))