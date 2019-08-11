PRECIOUS-Gold lingers near $1,500/oz on trade, recession concerns

Shutterstock photo





Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday hovered around the$1,500 per ounce level as the U.S.-China trade conflict draggedon, while fears of a global economic slowdown increased.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 too were flat at $1,508.50 anounce.

* Goldman Sachs on Sunday said recession risks wereincreasing due to the Sino-U.S. trade war, and cut its forecastfor fourth-quarter U.S. growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

* On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was notready to make a deal with China and even called a Septemberround of trade talks into question. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

* Subsequently, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saidthat the U.S. was still planning to hold another round of tradetalks with Chinese negotiators. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23K054

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold in the week to Aug. 6, the U.S. Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nEMN1IOQNP

* Physical gold demand in Asian hubs last week was quiet dueto surging prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2552KE

* The dollar index .DXY , which tracks the greenbackagainst a basket of six major rivals, was nearly unchanged. USD/

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1230 Brazil IBC-BR Economic Activity June (approx.time)

