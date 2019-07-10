PRECIOUS-Gold jumps as Fed Chair remarks boost rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Powell: Fed will act "as appropriate" to sustain economicgrowth

* FOMC's June meeting minutes to be released at 1800 GMT

* SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.2% on Tuesday (Adds comment, details, updates prices)

July 10 (Reuters) - Gold reversed course to jump nearly 1%on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellhighlighted risks to the U.S. economy and bolstered expectationsof an interest rate cut later this month.

In prepared remarks to a congressional committee, Powellsaid concerns about trade policy and a weak global economy"continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook" and the Fedstood ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain a decade-longexpansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

Powell will present his remarks and take questions frommembers of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial ServicesCommittee beginning at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), and will testifyagain on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8% to $1,409.36 per ounce at 1303GMT, reversing a decline earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.8% to $1,411.3 per ounce.

"Powell's done enough to convince traders he is not closingthe door but leaving it ajar with regards to rate cutsreferencing a weaker economy, referencing business growth andstagnating economic growth," said Craig Erlam, senior marketanalyst with OANDA.

"This is as dovish as we could have potentially hoped forand the gold market has jumped straight on that. The dollar hascome off and gold in tandem has rebounded higher."

Helping bullion's reversal, the dollar .DXY fell against abasket of currencies following Powell's remarks. Marketparticipants will now scan minutes from the Fed's June meeting,due later in the day.

Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut this month havefaded after forecast-beating job gains reported last week, butinvestors still expect a 25 basis point cut due to weakinflation and U.S.-China trade war worries. FEDWATCH

"Supportive interest towards $1,380 should provide a baseover the near term, with potential extension towards $1,360.Resistance meanwhile cuts in initially at $1,400, with extensiontoward $1,410," MKS PAMP said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22% to 794.08tonnes on Tuesday from 795.80 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

On the trade front, White House economic adviser LarryKudlow said U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a"constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday, marking a newround of talks after the world's two largest economies agreed toa truce in a year-long trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= gained 1.1% to$15.26 per ounce, and palladium XPD= was up 2.1% at $1,578.69.

Platinum XPT= rose 2.2% to $823.72 an ounce. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by DeepaBabington and Mark Potter) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics