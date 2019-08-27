PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% on recession fears; silver breaches $18/oz mark

Shutterstock photo





* Silver hits highest level since September 2017

* GRAPHIC-Gold in various currencies: http://tmsnrt.rs/1JxbO6Y

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% on Tuesday asfears of a possible recession gripped investors followingdisappointing U.S. economic data and an ongoing U.S.-China tradedispute, while silver breached $18 for the first time in nearlytwo years.

Spot gold XAU= was up 1% at $1,540.57 per ounce at 1:41p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), close to a high of $1,554.56 it hit onMonday, a level last reached in April 2013.

U.S. gold futures for December GCcv1 settled up 1% at$1,551.80.

U.S. consumer confidence USCONC=ECI inched down in Augustand growth in home prices hit its slowest pace in nearly sevenyears. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N0DY

"A lot of people are worried about the one economy that isdoing well now, the U.S. economy, and with these numbers for theconsumer confidence, that puts it into question a little bit,"said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank.

"The inverted yield curve is certainly a recessionarysignal. That adds flows into gold as a safe haven."

The U.S. yield curve went deeper into inversion middayTuesday as Wall Street's earlier gains faded on renewed concernsabout a U.S. recession and ongoing trade tensions. US/.N

Comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that China hadoffered to resume trade talks assuaged some concerns in thewider financial markets, though uncertainty prevailed as Beijingdeclined to confirm the assertion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235MKTS/GLOB

"We continue to have concerns about the global economy,"said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securitiesin Toronto. "The U.S. President's deal with China is pending andthat may be the rhetoric from the White House as opposed to anactual fact pointing to negotiation."

The trade war between the world's two largest economies hasroiled markets since it began more than a year ago, triggeringfears of a global economic slowdown. This helps gold, oftenconsidered a safer place to park assets during times of globaluncertainty.

Meanwhile, markets priced in a quarter-point cut in interestrates by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month, and over 100 basispoints of easing by the end of next year. FEDWATCH Lower U.S.interest rates put pressure on the dollar and bond yields,increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Also helping the precious metals complex was a weakerdollar. .DXY

Spot silver XAG= extended gains for a third straightsession, jumping 3% to $18.15 per ounce. The metal earlier hit$18.20, its highest level since September 2017.

"Silver had underperformed and now it is catching up withgold. We see silver as a catastrophe insurance," added TIAABank's Gaffney.

Platinum XPT= climbed 1.3% to $866.04, and palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $1,482.63. (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Karthika Suresh Namboothiri inBengaluruEditing by Matthew Lewis) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 2238780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 5072; Reuters Messaging: ReutersMessaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))