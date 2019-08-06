PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on sustained trade war concerns

Shutterstock photo





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as theongoing trade tensions between the United States and Chinacontinued to boost the appeal of safe-haven assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On Monday, gold surged 2% to its highest level in morethan six years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2513SM

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,487.60 an ounce.

* Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a trade deal to bestruck before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while MorganStanley warned that more tit-for-tat tariffs could tip the worldeconomy into recession by the middle of next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2521Q4MKTS/GLOB

* A Federal Reserve official on Tuesday said it wasappropriate to "wait and see" how upcoming data "roll in" beforedeciding whether rates should be cut again at the Fed's nextmeeting in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25218M

* Kudlow, director of the White House National EconomicCouncil, said on Tuesday the Trump administration wants tocontinue trade talks with China and is still planning to host aChinese delegation for talks in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DB

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.21% to 836.92tonnes on Tuesday from 835.16 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

* New Zealand's central bank is expected to cut interestrates to a record low of 1.25% on Wednesday, but strongunemployment data released on Tuesday suggests the economy maynot be as bad as some had speculated. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y0FT

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM June

* 0900 India Cash Reserve Ratio Aug 7

* 0900 India Repo Rate Aug 7

* 0900 India Reverse Repo Rate Aug 7

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing byUttaresh.V)

