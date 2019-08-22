PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as focus shifts to Fed chair speech

Shutterstock photo





Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday, but heldnear the key $1,500 level amid trade uncertainties and ahead ofU.S. Fed chair's speech for clues on future rate cuts.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= edged down 0.1% to $1,496.78 per ounce asof 0120 GMT.

* The market is closely watching Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole seminar for clarityon monetary policy after minutes of the U.S. central bank's Julymeeting tempered hopes of aggressive rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

* Underscoring divisions within the Fed, two central bankofficials said on Thursday the U.S. economy does not need morestimulus at this point while another said he was "open-minded." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1NS

* Futures 0#FF: are still fully priced for a quarter-pointcut in rates next month, but virtually no traders expect a 50basis-point cut. FEDWATCH

* In the U.S. bond market, the two-year, 10-year Treasuryyield curve briefly moved back into inversion overnight. It hadflashed recession red lights last Wednesday for the first timesince before the financial crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I0MX

* Traders are also awaiting the Group of Seven summit thisweekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers may taketo boost economic growth.

* China has partially lifted restrictions on imports ofgold, bullion industry sources said on Thursday, loosening curbsthat had stopped an estimated 300-500 tonnes of the metal worth$15-25 billion at current prices from entering the country sinceMay. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25H380

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.34% to 854.84tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1400 US Fed Chair Powell delivers remarks at theJackson Hole Symposium

