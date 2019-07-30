PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as dollar strengthens ahead of Fed meet

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 0.8% on Monday

* Spot gold remains neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range- techs

* Investors keep an eye on guidance for future Fed cuts (Adds comments, details, and updates prices)

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as thedollar held firm near two-month highs, while investors awaitedthe outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetingexpected to result in a cut in interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,425.11 per ounce as of0427 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,424.30 an ounce.

"Liquidity is still thin as traders seem to be holding backbefore the Fed gives its views on monetary policy," saidBenjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that a firmdollar was putting pressure on gold prices.

"We are also looking at the tone of the Fed speech and howmany more cuts are expected. Financial markets are expecting twomore cuts in the second half ... Overall, we are quite bullishon gold," Lu added.

The U.S. Fed begins its policy meeting on Tuesday, at whichit is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points(bps). If implemented, it would be the central bank's first ratecut in a decade.

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY firmed near a two-month high,as expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts waned. A strongerdollar makes gold costlier for holders of other currencies. USD/

"No one doubts that a (Fed) rate cut will be in store for usthis time around," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in anote.

However, "the giddy expectation prevalent at the beginningof the month calling for a series of cuts that could follow thisone move, could be something that we think will be walked backslightly."

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary settings steady onTuesday but said it would ease "without hesitation" if theeconomy loses momentum for achieving the central bank's 2%inflation target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N23R01K

Also on investors' radar was the U.S. and China tradenegotiations due to begin in Shanghai on Tuesday, althoughexpectations for progress during the two-day meeting are low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

On the technical side, spot gold remains neutral in a rangeof $1,412-$1,427 per ounce, and an escape could suggest adirection, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0YM

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.83% to 824.89 tonnes onMonday from Friday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= was down 0.1% at$16.44 per ounce and platinum XPT= fell 0.2%, to $877.12.

Palladium XPD= slipped 0.5% to $1,546.25 per ounce, aftertouching a near two-week high in the previous session. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;Editing by Rashmi Aich and Richard Pullin) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy