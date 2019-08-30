PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher, eyes best month in three years

Shutterstock photo





* Silver on track for best month since June 2016

* Platinum set to post biggest monthly gain since January2018

* Palladium on track for second straight monthly decline (Adds comments, updates prices)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold erased early losses to tradeslightly higher on Friday and was headed for its biggest monthlygain in over three years as concerns about a slowdown in globalgrowth and hopes for rate cuts by central banks worldwideboosted safe-haven bids.

Spot gold XAU= had gained 0.2% to $1,530.60 per ounce by0637 GMT and was set for a more than 8% gain for the month, itsbiggest since June 2016.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.3% at $1,540.80.

"This is only a technical bounce. People have reallyconsidered that bullion is a safe-haven... And are using everydip as buying opportunity," said Vandana Bharti, assistantvice-president of commodity research at SMC Comtrade.

Gold slipped as much as 0.4% earlier in the session after anear 1% drop in the previous session, as positive developmentsaround the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations rekindled investor appetite for riskier assets.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with 30-year yieldsclimbing from record lows, while Asian equities jumped to aone-week high on Friday. US/MKTS/GLOB

"Last night's (Sino-U.S.) trade war news resulted in gainsin stock markets... We saw yields climb very marginally in bondmarkets overnights, and that prompted a little bit of a flurryof risk taking and a selloff in gold," said IG Markets analystKyle Rodda.

U.S. President Donald Trump said some trade discussions weretaking place on Thursday, with more talks scheduled.

China's commerce ministry said a September round of meetingswas being discussed by the two sides, but added that it wasimportant for Washington to cancel a tariff increase. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

"Gold prices remain pretty well supported because the risksin the trade war haven't changed and the outlook on the globaleconomy hasn't changed pretty much. That means there are stillbets on major interest rate cuts from global central banks," Rodda added.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 96%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central banknext month.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.8% to $18.39 per ounce, aftermatching a high last seen in April 2017 on Thursday. It was setto post its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.

Platinum XPT= rose 1% to $925 an ounce, after touching itshighest since April 2018 in the previous session. It was up over7% so far this month, en route its biggest monthly gain sinceJanuary 2018.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.9% to $1,487.15 per ounce, but wasset for a second straight monthly decline. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing byRichard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))