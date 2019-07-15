PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as mixed Chinese data boosts equities

Shutterstock photo





* China GDP in line with consensus, activity data strong

* Platinum hits two-week high

* Spot gold looks neutral in $1,404-$1,421 range -technicals

By K. Sathya Narayanan

July 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday as globalstock markets gained with investors focussing on some upbeateconomic readings from mixed Chinese economic data, while a firmdollar further weighed on bullion.

Spot gold XAU= fell about 0.5% to $1,409.09 per ounce asof 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell0.1% to $1,410.60.

China's second-quarter annual GDP growth fell to a 27-yearlow of 6.2%, as expected, but its quarterly growth reading of1.6% beat forecasts. June reports on industrial production,retail sales and urban investment were above expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

"The equity market is looking at the data positively andthere is some risk appetite here," said Bart Melek, head ofcommodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

World shares rose towards an 18-month high following thedata, denting appetite for gold. Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY was slightly higher against key rivals, in thin summer trading,making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/MKTS/GLOB

"The gold market is reacting more to bad data than good. TheU.S. dollar seems to have found some support which may beweighing on gold," said Tai Wong, head of base and preciousmetals derivatives trading at BMO.

Investors await other data this week, such as U.S. retailsales and industrial production, for clues about the health ofthe world's largest economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve releases its "Beige Book" onWednesday, which markets will watch for comments on how tradetensions have affected the business outlook.

The yellow metal gained 1.1% last week on the back ofexpectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. central bank,which also weighed on the dollar.

The outlook for gold remains positive, analysts said, withthe metal likely to stay supported on expectations of a Fed ratecut and concerns of a global growth slowdown.

"Gold price action has been pretty choppy, but I could seeus traversing $1,380-$1,440 from now until the Fed meeting inend-July, perhaps even more than once," BMO's Wong said.

Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,404-$1,421per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0N6

Spot palladium XPD= rose 1% to $1,560.93 per ounce. Silver XAG= added 0.3% to $15.26, after touching a near two-week highof $15.36 earlier this session.

Spot palladium XPD= rose 1% to $1,560.93 per ounce. Silver XAG= added 0.3% to $15.26, after touching a near two-week highof $15.36 earlier this session.

Platinum XPT= gained 1.9% to $843.29 per ounce. Earlier inthe session it rose to $844.92, its highest in two weeks.