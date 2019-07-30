PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as dollar climbs higher; Fed meet in focus

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings jumped 0.8% on Monday

* Spot gold remains neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range- techs

* Investors keep an eye on guidance for future Fed cuts (Updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked down on Tuesday asthe dollar rose to a two-month high, while investors awaited theoutcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetingexpected to result in a cut in interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,425 per ounce as of0743 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,425.10 an ounce.

"Liquidity is still thin as traders seem to be holding backbefore the Fed gives its views on monetary policy," saidBenjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that a firmdollar was putting pressure on gold prices.

"We are also looking at the tone of the Fed speech and howmany more cuts are expected. Financial markets are expecting twomore cuts in the second half ... Overall, we are quite bullishon gold," Lu added.

The U.S. Fed begins its policy meeting on Tuesday, at whichit is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points(bps). If implemented, it would be the central bank's first ratecut in a decade.

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY hit a two-month high onTuesday, as expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts waned. Astronger dollar makes gold costlier for holders of othercurrencies. USD/

"No one doubts that a (Fed) rate cut will be in store for usthis time around," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in anote.

However, "the giddy expectation prevalent at the beginningof the month calling for a series of cuts that could follow thisone move, could be something that we think will be walked backslightly."

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary settings steady onTuesday but said it would ease "without hesitation" if theeconomy loses momentum for achieving the central bank's 2%inflation target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N23R01K

Also on investors' radar was the U.S. and China tradenegotiations due to begin in Shanghai on Tuesday, althoughexpectations for progress during the two-day meeting are low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

On the technical side, spot gold remains neutral in a rangeof $1,412-$1,427 per ounce, and an escape could suggest adirection, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0YM Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.83% to 824.89 tonnes onMonday from Friday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= was steady at$16.45 per ounce, while platinum XPT= edged 0.1% higher, to$879.55.

Palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $1,552.58 per ounce, aftertouching a near two-week high in the previous session.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Spot gold technicals https://tmsnrt.rs/2ylijXZ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy

Referenced Symbols: GLD ,