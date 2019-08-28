PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-year peak on slowdown fears, trade jitters

Shutterstock photo





(Adds comments, graphics, updates prices)

* Silver hits highest level since April 2017

* Platinum scales near one-month high

* GRAPHIC-Gold in various currencies: http://tmsnrt.rs/1JxbO6Y

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied close to a more thansix-year high on Wednesday, after rising more than 1% in theprevious session, as fears of a possible recession and the tradeconflict between China and the United States drove investors tosafe havens.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,541.24 per ounce, as of0922 GMT. On Monday it touched $1,554.56, its highest sinceApril 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $1,551.20.

"There is some kind of consolidation at these price levels(around $1,550) and the market is assessing the next developmentin the U.S.-China trade saga," said SP Angel analyst SergeyRaevskiy.

While there are expectations for monetary policy easing inthe euro zone, inversion in U.S. Treasury yield curve increasedhopes for further rates cuts by the U.S. central bank, he added.

Gold rose more than 1% on Tuesday as an inversion in theU.S. yield curve and disappointing U.S. economic data rekindledfears of a recession amid uncertainties around the tradedispute. US/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N0DY

"People are beginning to think that the economy is not doingthat well, there could be a possible recession, or more likely,a slowing economy, which means the Federal Reserve will have tocut rates and that supports gold," said John Sharma, aneconomist with National Australia Bank.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 91%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central banknext month.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted atrade deal with China but optimism wilted after China's foreignministry spokesperson dismissed claims of phone calls betweenthe two sides. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

However, "if there are some sort of tangible signs that the(trade) talks are going to restart, or at least that they aregetting there, it would be a risk-on outcome and we can seeyields go higher and push gold a bit lower," said Ilya Spivak,senior currency strategist with DailyFx.

On the technical front, bullion's 14-day relative strengthindex (RSI) was around 70, indicating that the commodity wasapproaching overbought territory.

"Gold has become a crowded trade, raising the possibility ofa short-term correction," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= gained 0.8% to $18.30 anounce, having earlier touched $18.34, its highest level sinceApril 2017.

"There is not much at present to suggest that the demand forgold and silver might abate," Commerzbank analysts wrote in anote.

Spot platinum XPT= climbed 0.7% to $871.95 an ounce, aftertouching its highest in nearly a month earlier in the session,while palladium XPD= eased 0.6% to $1,473.80.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Gold and silver spot price performance in 2019 png https://tmsnrt.rs/2NAIwe3 Gold and silver spot price performance in 2019 interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2NAUc0d ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics