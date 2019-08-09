PRECIOUS-Gold hovers around $1,500/oz, posts best week in three years

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday, on coursefor their best week in over three years, as dovish centralbanks, escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and negative debtyields around the globe kept prices close to $1,500 per ounce.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,498.97 per ounce at1:56 p.m. EDT (1756 GMT) after it broke through $1,500 for thefirst time since April 2013 earlier this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.1% lower at $1,508.50 anounce.

"Gold is where it is right now because it seems to be theperfect environment for it between central banks cuttinginterest rates and negative-yielding debt," OANDA senior marketanalyst Craig Erlam said.

"Gold has gone up so much and is going to reach a pointwhere people will start questioning whether it is overbought ...and whether correction is on the cards."

German long-dated bond yields tumbled to record lows innegative territory on Wednesday, while Dutch 30-year and Irish10-year yields turned negative for the first time on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25233L

The central banks of New Zealand, Thailand and India stunnedmarkets with a series of interest rate cuts, pointing topolicymakers' dwindling ammunition to fight a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The U.S. Federal Reserve also cut its benchmark interestrate for the first time since 2008 last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"The trade spat is driving the market crazy. We don't ruleout technical corrections, but $1,500 is now the new normalunless trade relations take a turn in a right direction," saidJigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand RathiShares & Stock Brokers.

Bullion has risen 4.4% so far this week - the biggest sinceApril 2016 - and about 17% for the year, gaining more than $100in the past week.

On the technical front "if we can go past the pivotal$1,520-$1560 region, it would start to a look a lot bullish ...For it to move that far ahead we need to see more convincingsign for something darker on the horizon," OANDA's Erlam added.

On the investment side, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD ,the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, has gainedabout 1.8% this week and about 7.3% in 2019. GOL/ETF

Precious metals funds recorded their fourth-largest inflowsever in the week to Wednesday and investment-grade funds suckedmoney in, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2552RU

Elsewhere, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $16.97 per ounce andwas on course for a weekly gain of nearly 5%. Platinum XPT= was steady at $860.31, while palladium XPD= climbed 0.3% to$1,425.73 per ounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese, K. Sathya Narayanan, DiptenduLahiri in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +1-651-848-5832, outsideN.America, +91-80-6749-3226 x1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

